Bethany College athletic alumni awards announced

Bethany College recognized Athletic Hall of Honor inductees, Alumni Coach of the Year, and the Bethany Athletic Association Award of Merit recipients during the Athletic Awards Luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the J.O. Sundstrom Conference Center.

The awards luncheon was part of the college’s Homecoming and the 76th Svensk Hyllningsfest celebration. Homecoming activities took place Oct. 14-16.

The four alumni who were inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor are Michael Young ’73, Jim Yetter ’85, Jeff Bell ’81, and Jason Ingersoll ’99. The Athletic Hall of Honor gives recognition to individuals whose performance on the athletic field during their time at Bethany College was noteworthy and exemplary of high standards for which Bethany College athletics historically have been known.

Jamie Cruce ’99, Pratt, Kansas, was awarded Alumni Coach of the Year. This award was established in order to recognize the individual Bethany College former student or graduate who has directed and coached a secondary or collegiate varsity sport team or teams to a level of performance which is recognized as outstanding by those associated with that particular varsity sport.

The Bethany Athletic Association Award of Merit was awarded to Jerrine (Palmquist) Oleen ‘78, Lindsborg, Kansas. Each year the BAA gives recognition to active members of the association who have demonstrated meritorious service to youth or their careers.

The Athletic Hall of Honor Committee is Ted Kessinger, Paul Mogenson, Laura (Christopher) Moreno ‘09, John Peason ’59, Joyce Pigge, Dane Pavlovich, and Warren Olsen ’72.

