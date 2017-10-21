4 small earthquakes shake Kansas, northern Oklahoma

SUMNER COUNTY— The U.S. Geological Survey reported four small earthquakes in portions of Kansas and in northern Oklahoma.

The most recent of the quakes was a pair of 2.5 quake southwest of Caldwell in Sumner County Kansas at 2:15p.m. and at 11:03 a.m. Saturday. The agency initially rated the temblor at 3.2.

No injuries or damage are reported.

The survey also recorded a magnitude 2.7 quake near Byron, OK., at 7:54 a.m. Saturday and a magnitude 2.6 temblor at 11:51 p.m. Friday northwest of Guthrie.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production operations. Oklahoma regulators have directed oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.