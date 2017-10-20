The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

PKM Steel Service Game of the Week- South wins seventh straight game against Central

by

Photo by Rocky Robinson

The Salina South High School football team has tied the longest winning streak against rival Salina Central, winning the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week 38-14.

Senior Tanner Parret ran in the first touchdown of the night on the Cougars’ opening drive- scoring from 38-yards out with a little over nine minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Mustangs moved the ball well their opening drive, completing three passes to work their way into South’s 15-yard-line but could not convert on fourth down and lost possession.

The Cougars took it the other way but could not score before the end of the quarter. South led 7-0 at the end of the first.

Casey Lanoue set up South’s second score of the night with a 20-yard run to place them at the one. He would dive it in for the touchdown, extending their lead to 14-0.

Central punted their next possession away.

The Cougars ended the half with a 27 yard field goal by Fernando Avila-Castro. The Mustangs went into the break down 17-0.

Photo by Rocky Robinson

Salina South scored again in the opening minutes of the third with Lanoue running untouched for 36-yards. The point-after-touchdown extended their lead to 24. The Mustangs were set to go three and out their next march down the field but a bad snap put the Cougars on first and goal at the six. Senior Payton Webb hauled in a short pass for a touchdown with 4:22 left in the third, making it a 31-0 game.

Central prevented the shutout with 6:47 left in the fourth with a rushing TD. The teams would trade touchdowns in the final six minutes and the Cougars would pick up the 38-14 win.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.