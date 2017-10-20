PKM Steel Service Game of the Week: South v. Central

Salina South looks to chalk up their seventh straight win over Salina Central tonight in the Mayor’s Cup and the PKM Steel Service Game of the Week.

South has won eight of their last nine meetings against Central, including the last six in a row. A win tonight would tie the longest winning streak between the Salina rivals. Central currently holds that record, winning every meeting from 1991 to 1997. Central is also ahead 28-19 in the overall record.

The Cougars have the only win between the two, taking down Haysville 42-12 in week three after opening their season with losses to Valley Center and Bishop Carroll. The Cougars went scoreless in week four and five with losses to Maize and Goddard. The loss 49-14 to Hutchinson to start off October.

They are most recently coming off a 59-14 loss at Derby.

The Mustangs will go into tonight’s contest looking for their first win. They opened the season with two of their closest games of the season but came out on the wrong end of contests against Andover and Arkansas City. They have also lost to Hutchinson, Haysville, Newton, Derby and Maize.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight.