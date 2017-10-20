Kansas Wesleyan to stage the musical, ‘The Spitfire Grill’

Kansas Wesleyan University will present “The Spitfire Grill,” a musical about redemption set in the Midwest, for its fall production. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26–28 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 29 in Fitzpatrick Auditorium, Sams Hall of Fine Arts.

Based on the 1996 film by Lee David Zlatoff, “The Spitfire Grill” tells the story of a young woman just released from prison who decides to start her life over in a rural Wisconsin town. There she starts working at a diner and builds relationships in the community, eventually helping to rejuvenate the town. The show’s music, with score by James Valcq and lyrics by Fred Alley, features a mixture of country, folk and Broadway-style ballads.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for youth. KWU Alumni Association members, students, faculty and staff are admitted for free with their I.D. For tickets, email the box office at erik.peterson@kwu.edu or call (785) 833-4386.