Friday October 20 High School Football Scores

by

Friday Scores

Andover 48, Valley Center 13

Andover Central 41, Augusta 8

BV North 38, Blue Valley Southwest 0

Basehor-Linwood 34, Atchison 0

Bishop Miege 31, DeSoto 0

Buhler 48, El Dorado 6

Burlingame 53, Rural Vista 0

Caldwell 69, South Haven 6

Caney Valley 47, Neodesha 7

Canton-Galva 46, Goessel 0

Central Plains 56, St. John 0

Centre 68, Valley Falls 6

Chaparral 18, Garden Plain 14

Cherryvale 42, Riverton 0

Clifton-Clyde 56, Onaga 0

Colby 32, Concordia 14

Conway Springs 41, Cheney 0

Council Grove 18, Mission Valley 14

Derby 48, Wichita Campus 20

Doniphan West 14, McLouth 8

Ellsworth 42, Lyons 0

Erie 46, Northeast-Arma 6

Fort Scott 27, Paola 26

Frontenac 20, Columbus 8

Galena 57, Southeast, Mo. 7

Great Bend 20, Garden City 7

Halstead 36, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Hanover 62, Wakefield 12

Hays 36, Abilene 0

Hesston 59, Southeast Saline 42

Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Burrton 6

Ingalls 66, Deerfield 0

Iola 33, Anderson County 12

Jackson Heights 36, Horton 12

Jayhawk Linn 34, Humboldt 30

Jefferson North 46, Troy 0

Junction City 29, Topeka Seaman 10

KC Sumner 35, KC Washington 18

Kingman 10, Hugoton 6

Labette County 36, Chanute 0

Lawrence Free State 24, Lawrence 21

Linn 46, Tescott 0

Little River 68, Ellinwood 18

Logan/Palco 64, Solomon 16

Lyndon 41, Chase County 0

Maize 14, Hutchinson 13

Maize South 48, Rose Hill 14

Marion 44, Hillsboro 12

Marysville 77, Minneapolis 12

McPherson 47, Wamego 0

Mill Valley 35, Gardner-Edgerton 21

Nemaha Central 49, Riverside 0

Nickerson 41, Wichita Collegiate 14

Northern Valley 66, Stockton 14

Norwich 36, Hartford 34

Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 7

Olpe 44, Northern Heights 6

Osborne 32, Bennington 16

Otis-Bison 64, Triplains-Brewster 0

Oxford 58, Flinthills 8

Parsons 24, Baxter Springs 21

Phillipsburg 56, Norton 0

Pike Valley 52, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 6

Pittsburg 55, Wichita North 8

Pittsburg Colgan 63, Oswego 6

Pleasant Ridge 28, Atchison County 18

Pleasanton 56, Altoona-Midway 0

Prairie View 63, KC Bishop Ward 0

Rawlins County 46, Trego 0

Riley County 12, Beloit 0

Rock Hills 54, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 0

Royal Valley 20, Oskaloosa 14

Sabetha 70, Hiawatha 6

Santa Fe Trail 18, Jefferson West 0

Scott City 28, Goodland 0

Smith Center 70, Republic County 0

Smoky Valley 43, Chapman 12

South Barber 54, Ashland 8

South Central 48, Kiowa County 0

Spearville 46, Wichita County 0

Spring Hill 19, Eudora 7

St. Francis 54, Quinter 6

St. Paul 52, Southern Coffey 6

St. Thomas Aquinas 47, Blue Valley 20

Sylvan-Lucas 44, Thunder Ridge 8

Tonganoxie 45, KC Piper 7

Topeka Hayden 27, Holton 13

Victoria 52, Lincoln 0

Wallace County 58, Greeley County 8

Washburn Rural 42, Topeka West 0

West Elk 62, Marmaton Valley 28

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita Southeast 8

Wichita West 16, Wichita East 0

