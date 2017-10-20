Crimestoppers: tools, hunting equipment stolen from barn

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in an investigation into a barn burglary.

Sometime between 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 1, unknown suspects reportedly burglarized a barn in the 3000 block of North Miller.

Stolen items include; A Dewalt 18v cordless drill and charger, a Dewalt impact driver, a Ryobi side grinder, a set of Craftsman sockets, a Craftsman power washer, a pop-up ground blind, tripod hunting stools, and other misc. items including two (2) 50-foot extension cords.

The total loss is estimated to be almost $1,100.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime,

call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit

www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may

receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your

name.