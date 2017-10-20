Crimestoppers – damage to property

On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, 500 Kenwood Park, Salina, Kansas in reference to damage to property. It was determined that sometime between, September 26, 2017 at 5:15 p.m. and September 27, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., unknown suspect(s) shot out two windows with BB pellets. The total loss was valued at $750.

On Saturday, September 30, 2017, at 12:40 a.m., Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to Martinelli’s, 158 S. Santa Fe, Salina, Kansas, in reference to two windows that had just been shot out with BB pellets. The total loss was valued at $1000.

On Monday, October 2, 2017, Officers of the Salina Police Department responded to the Salvation Army, 157 S. 5th, Salina, Kansas in reference to a damage to property. It was reported that sometime between September 30, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., and October 2, 2017, at 8:45 a.m., unknown suspect(s) shot two windows at the business with BB pellets. The total loss was valued at $400.

