Community Halloween Party Saturday

The annual Community Halloween Party is scheduled for Saturday, October 21, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Salina Fieldhouse. This free holiday event is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and is open to the entire family.

Featured entertainment this year includes Flying Debris juggling and comedy show. Other activities include a Halloween Costume Content with prizes, bounce houses, carnival games, and “trick or treating” from our community partners and businesses for children.

