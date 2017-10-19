Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing Salina man

A 19-year-old Salina woman is facing attempted first-degree murder charges after she walked into a neighbor’s house and stabbed him several times.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that 49-year-old Travis Rathbun was awoken by an intruder at around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home on the 500 block of Anderson. Rathbun told police that a woman, later identified as Amy Ramirez, walked into his bedroom and began yelling at him.

Ramirez then picked up bolt action rifle that was in the room. Rathbun said he knew the gun wasn’t loaded so he attempted to wrestle it away from her, breaking a lamp in the process.

The confrontation then migrated to the living room- as Rathbun went for his cell phone to call the police, Ramirez allegedly grabbed several knives from the kitchen. Rathbun was stabbed multiple times on his left side before police arrived.

Officers entered the residence to find Rathbun holding down the suspect. When he released her, she continued to fight with police. She was tased and then taken into custody.

Capt. Forrester said that officers believed Ramirez was under the influence of narcotics and a search warrant was executed at her residence, also on the 500 block of Anderson. Police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia at the home.

Ramirez was booked into the Saline County Jail for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, trespassing, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rathbun was transported to the hospital. Capt. Forrester said that his wounds were stitched up and he was released later that morning.