Viola L. Jiricek, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 17, 2017 in Wilson. She was born January 4, 1935, in Ellsworth County, to John and Marie (Janda) Borecky.

Viola married Kenneth Henry Jiricek in Ellsworth on November 9, 1954. She was a lifetime resident of Ellsworth County and a secretary for a local attorney/district judge for nearly 50 years. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Altar Society, and was a Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts Leader.

Viola is survived by her son, Roy Jiricek (Dawn) of Ballwin City, MO; son, Daniel Jiricek (Pat) of Orange, CA; daughter, Mary Ann Stertz (Craig) of Lincoln, KS; grandchildren, Michelle, Kenneth, Jessica, Matthew, Kasey, and Lucas; great grandchildren, Benjamin and Aurora; sister, Libbie Sebesta of Wilson, KS; sister, Mildred Hynes of Sylvan Grove, KS; and sister, Myrene Soukup (Robert) of Wilson, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; great granddaughter, Autumn; brother, Lester Borecky; and sister, Vivian Kratzer.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m., Friday, October 20, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth. Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Vigil/rosary service at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 21, 2017 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Ellsworth with burial following in Ellsworth Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard’s Catholic Church or Ben’s Fund, a healthcare fund for Viola’s great grandson Ben who was born with cerebral palsy. Memorials can be made in c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.