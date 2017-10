Salina Police arrested 31-year-old Michelle Soukup for alleged child endangerment.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that police took a report that Soukup was smoking methamphetamine with her two-year-old son in the next room sometime between midnight and 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 at a residence 1400 block of Pawnee.

Soukup was booked into the Saline County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment.