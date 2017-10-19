Salina Police to host Fair and Impartial Policing forum

The Salina Police Department will be hosting a Fair and Impartial Policing public informational forum at 7 p.m. on November 15. The event will be held at Kansas Wesleyan University’s Sams Chapel in Pioneer Hall, 100 E. Claflin Ave., Salina, Kansas. Every member of this department has received extensive training in Fair and Impartial Policing.

“We welcome the opportunity to show our community a condensed version of this important issue. Everyone has biases and we instruct officers how to recognize and avoid using them in their decision-making process. We understand the importance of treating everyone fairly and enjoy the support we receive from our community.”

Detective Lane Mangels and Officer Danielle Lemon of the Salina Police Department will be giving the presentation. Other officers and staff members will be attending and this will be a great opportunity for community members to ask questions.

The Department wishes to express their appreciation to Kansas Wesleyan University and its faculty for providing their facility for this event.