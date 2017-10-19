Salina Liberty announces two new signings

The Salina Liberty Indoor football team announced the signing of Delaney Dobard and Jamar Lewter this week.

Dobard is a 6’2, 200-pound defensive back returning for his second season with the Liberty. He finished last season with 11 tackles and 14 assists over 11 games. Dobard is from Mesquite, Texas and attended college at Bacone College in Oklahoma.

“He’s a veteran defensive back that can play every position in the secondary,” said coach Heron O’Neal. “He is a rangy player that has a lot of experience. He has a high football IQ and playmaking ability.”

Dobard said, “I’m excited about returning to the Salina Liberty and very excited about playing for Coach O’Neal. He brings out the best in players…I’m excited to see how he can help my craft grow.”

Lewter will play offensive tackle for the Liberty. He is originally from Washington, D.C., and attended Lynchburg College in Virginia.

“Lewter has imposing size being 6’8″ 330 pounds,” coach O’Neal said. “He is extremely quick with strong hands. Jamar can play both right and left tackle and is a dominating blocker with good feet.”