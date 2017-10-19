Rosie Swanson was born on May 28, 1925 to Alexander and Dollie (Becker) Stieben in Bazine, Kansas. Rosie passed away on October 16, 2017 in Manhattan, KS at the age of 92 years, 4 months
18 days.
On January 15, 1942 Rosie married Raymond Stieben (different family) , to this marriage two sons were born, Eugene and Ralph Stieben. Raymond died in an accident on September 22, 1950. On October 7, 1951 Rosie married Clifford Swanson. To this marriage a daughter, Barbara was born. Clifford passed away on June 21, 2015. After Cliff passed away, Rosie moved to Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Manhattan, Ks which is where she resided until she passed away on October 16th
Rosie and Clifford resided in Belleville, Ks for many years. They owned and operated the Kansan Motel and Rosie also worked for many years at the Belleville School in the dietary department. Rosie was a member of the American Lutheran church in Belleville, Ks.
Left to mourn the loss of Rosie and cherish her memory are: Children: Eugene (Jane) Stieben, Ralph (Kathy) Stieben, Barbara Marden. Grandchildren: Linda (Chris) Lathem, Michael (Kim) Stieben, Jeff (Kristi) Stieben, Angie Marden, Nick (Tara) Marden, Jason (Shelly) Stieben, Kelly (David) Mitchell, Karyn (Matt) Warnke, Sarah Stieben, Linda (Chuck) Wood, Michael (Becky) Ratliff. Great Grandchildren: Abigail Lathem, Madison Lathem, Reagan Lathem, Andrew Lathem, Madilee Stieben, Olivia Stieben, Brookelyn Stieben, Alora Bouton, Dakota Bouton, Elenore Bouton, Maddox Warnke, Dexter Warnke, Hazel Warnke, Graciella Mitchell, Dawson Mitchell, Jameson Mitchell, Carter Marden, Kase Marden, Aubrey Wood, Ashton Wood
Nieces: Pam Rosenberry, Kathy Berry
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Dollie Stieben; her husband’s, Raymond and Clifford; her sister and brother in law John and Jean Deines and her daughter in law, Patricia Tate Stieben
Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, October 20, 2017, American Lutheran Church, Belleville, KS, conducted by Pastor Thomas Kamprath.
Pallbearers for Rosie will be her grandsons, Mike Stieben, Jason Stieben, Nick Marden, Chris Lathem, Matt Warnke and Dave Mitchell
Interment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.
Friends may call on Thursday from 1 PM to 8 PM at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will receive friends from 6 PM to 7 PM.
Memorials may be given to American Lutheran Church, Belleville, KS.
