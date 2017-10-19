Rosie​ ​Swanson​ ​was​ ​born​ ​on​ ​May​ ​28,​ ​1925​ ​to​ ​Alexander​ ​and​ ​Dollie​ ​(Becker) Stieben​ ​in​ ​Bazine,​ ​Kansas.​ ​​ ​​ ​Rosie​ ​passed​ ​away​ ​on​ ​October​ ​16,​ ​2017​ ​in Manhattan,​ ​KS at the age of 92 years, 4 months

18 days.

On​ ​January​ ​15,​ ​1942​ ​Rosie​ ​married​ ​Raymond​ ​Stieben​ ​(different​ ​family)​ ​,​ ​to​ ​this marriage​ ​two​ ​sons​ ​were​ ​born,​ ​Eugene​ ​and​ ​Ralph​ ​Stieben.​ ​​ ​​ ​Raymond​ ​died​ ​in​ ​an accident​ ​on​ ​September​ ​22,​ ​1950.​ ​​ ​​ ​On​ ​October​ ​7,​ ​1951​ ​Rosie​ ​married​ ​Clifford Swanson.​ ​​ ​​ ​To​ ​this​ ​marriage​ ​a​ ​daughter,​ ​Barbara​ ​was​ ​born.​ ​​ ​Clifford​ ​passed away​ ​on​ ​June​ ​21,​ ​2015.​ ​​ ​After​ ​Cliff​ ​passed​ ​away,​ ​Rosie​ ​moved​ ​to​ ​Stoneybrook Assisted​ ​Living​ ​in​ ​Manhattan,​ ​Ks​ ​which​ ​is​ ​where​ ​she​ ​resided​ ​until​ ​she​ ​passed away​ ​on​ ​October​ ​16th

Rosie​ ​and​ ​Clifford​ ​resided​ ​in​ ​Belleville,​ ​Ks​ ​for​ ​many​ ​years.​ ​​ ​​ ​They​ ​owned​ ​and operated​ ​the​ ​Kansan​ ​Motel​ ​and​ ​Rosie​ ​also​ ​worked​ ​for​ ​many​ ​years​ ​at​ ​the Belleville​ ​School​ ​in​ ​the​ ​dietary​ ​department.​ ​​ ​​ ​Rosie​ ​was​ ​a​ ​member​ ​of​ ​the American​ ​Lutheran​ ​church​ ​in​ ​Belleville,​ ​Ks.

Left​ ​to​ ​mourn​ ​the​ ​loss​ ​of​ ​Rosie​ ​and​ ​cherish​ ​her​ ​memory​ ​are: Children:​ ​​ ​Eugene​ ​(Jane)​ ​Stieben,​ ​Ralph​ ​(Kathy)​ ​Stieben,​ ​Barbara​ ​Marden. Grandchildren:​ ​​ ​Linda​ ​(Chris)​ ​Lathem,​ ​Michael​ ​(Kim)​ ​Stieben,​ ​Jeff​ ​(Kristi)​ ​Stieben, Angie​ ​Marden,​ ​Nick​ ​(Tara)​ ​Marden,​ ​Jason​ ​(Shelly)​ ​Stieben,​ ​Kelly​ ​(David)​ ​Mitchell, Karyn​ ​(Matt)​ ​Warnke,​ ​Sarah​ ​Stieben,​ ​Linda​ ​(Chuck)​ ​Wood,​ ​Michael​ ​(Becky)​ ​Ratliff. Great​ ​Grandchildren:​ ​​ ​Abigail​ ​Lathem,​ ​Madison​ ​Lathem,​ ​Reagan​ ​Lathem,​ ​Andrew Lathem,​ ​Madilee​ ​Stieben,​ ​Olivia​ ​Stieben,​ ​Brookelyn​ ​Stieben,​ ​Alora​ ​Bouton,​ ​Dakota Bouton,​ ​Elenore​ ​Bouton,​ ​Maddox​ ​Warnke,​ ​Dexter​ ​Warnke,​ ​Hazel​ ​Warnke,​ ​Graciella Mitchell,​ ​Dawson​ ​Mitchell,​ ​Jameson​ ​Mitchell,​ ​Carter​ ​Marden,​ ​Kase​ ​Marden,​ ​Aubrey Wood,​ ​Ashton​ ​Wood

Nieces:​ ​​ ​Pam​ ​Rosenberry,​ ​Kathy​ ​Berry

Rosie​ ​was​ ​preceded​ ​in​ ​death​ ​by​ ​her​ ​parents,​ ​Alexander​ ​and​ ​Dollie​ ​Stieben;​ ​her husband’s,​ ​Raymond​ ​and​ ​Clifford;​ ​her​ ​sister​ ​and​ ​brother​ ​in​ ​law​ ​John​ ​and​ ​Jean Deines​ ​and​ ​her​ ​daughter​ ​in​ ​law,​ ​Patricia​ ​Tate​ ​Stieben

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM, Friday, October 20, 2017, American Lutheran Church, Belleville, KS, conducted by Pastor Thomas Kamprath.

Pallbearers for Rosie will be her grandsons, Mike Stieben, Jason Stieben, Nick Marden, Chris Lathem, Matt Warnke and Dave Mitchell

Interment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.

Friends may call on Thursday from 1 PM to 8 PM at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will receive friends from 6 PM to 7 PM.

Memorials may be given to American Lutheran Church, Belleville, KS.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.

Share this:



Tweet

