Robert Dankenbring, 89 died October 15, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on November 12, 1927 in Auburn, NE, the son of Louis and Edna (Hillers) Dankenbring. Robert moved to Kansas as a child with his family. He graduated from Linn Rural High School in 1945. Robert worked at the Linn/Palmer Record before marrying Vernetta Long on November 21, 1952. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following the war, he worked at the Clay Center Dispatch until his retirement in 1993. Robert was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Linn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a grandchild

Survivors:

Wife: Vernetta Dankenbring, Linn, KS

Son: Ronald and wife Deb Dankenbring, Salina, KS

Daughter: Rhonda Johnson, Henderson, NV

Sister: Norma Wendte, Linn, KS

6 Grandchildren and 7 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10:00AM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Tom Sahl

Burial: St Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Linn, Kansas

Visitation: Thursday, October 19, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church, Linn or Linn Community Nursing Home c/o the funeral home