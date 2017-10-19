Mary Ann Birzer, 82, of Ellinwood, died October 14, 2017 at Hospice House of Hutchinson. She was born on August 17, 1935 in Berwick, PA, the daughter of William and Dorothea Gotschall Sink. She was a former employee at the Veterinary Clinic in Ellinwood and a cashier at the Ellinwood Family Foods. Mary Ann was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellinwood. On March 19, 1960, Mary Ann was united in marriage with Gerald F. “Jerry” Birzer in Reno, Nevada. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her son, David Birzer, granddaughter, Amanda Wolford, and brother, Bill Sink. She is survived by her son, Cletus Wolford of Ellinwood; two daughters, Dorothea Slack of Great Bend, and Vickie Alexander of Ellinwood; brother, Richard Sink of Berwick, PA; two sisters, Barbara Grosz, and Janie Orner, both of Berwick, PA; six grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ellinwood with Father Terrance Klein officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ellinwood. Memorials can be made to the Great Bend Humane Society or the ASPCA in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

