Marjorie Mae Thomas, age 98, formerly of Belleville, died on October 12, 2017 of congestive heart failure in Boise, Idaho. Marjorie was born in Republic County, Kansas on August 24, 1919, to Raymond Arthur and Avis Elva (Blackwood) Snapp. She graduated from Belleville High School and married Harold W. Thomas in November 1942. They were blessed with two children – Lawrence R. (Larry) Thomas, and Beverly J Thomas McMillan. Marge and Harold lived in Belleville, Kansas, where she worked as bookkeeper for Thomas Land Improvement. She spent many years working part time at Barth Appliance after the children were grown. In her retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home. She was also active in the American Legion Auxiliary.

After they retired they enjoyed traveling and seeing the country. At age 85 she moved to Boise, Idaho to be near her son, granddaughter and great grandchildren. She enjoyed her first and only river-rafting experience, tried snow-mobiling, and made many new friends.

Marge was a life-long member of the Central Christian Church and was very active in women’s groups and other church activities until her move to Idaho. She loved to read, and playing Scrabble was a major enjoyment even into her late 90’s. She seldom missed an activity at her assisted living and often won at Bingo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold Thomas and her three siblings—Helen Parman, Harvey Snapp, and Eleanor Parker and their spouses.

She is survived by son Larry and wife Glennis of Boise, ID, and daughter Beverly and husband Bruce McMillan of Heathsville, VA. Her granddaughter Kara and husband Chris DeWitt and greatgrandchildren Aspen and Preston DeWitt, all of Boise, ID.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 21, 2017, Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS, conducted by Pastor Jeremy Wittwer.

Interment will be in Belleville Cemetery, Belleville, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Manhattan Christian College, Republic County Historical Society, or Boise Bible College.

Friends may call on Friday, October 20, 2017 from 1 PM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS.

The casket will remain closed.

