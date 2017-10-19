Man in Kansas custody battle enters plea in attack on child’s father

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The boyfriend of a Wichita woman whose 3-year-old son was found encased in concrete has pleaded not guilty to charges involving the child’s father.

Forty-year-old Stephen Bodine is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. Bodine allegedly threatened Carlo Brewer with a hatchet and slashed his vehicle’s tires on Aug. 11.

Brewer is the father of Evan Brewer, whose body was found in concrete at the same home where the attack against his father allegedly occurred. Evan Brewer was looking for his son when the alleged attack occurred.

It is not clear how or when the child died. No one has been charged in his death.

His mother, Miranda Miller, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated interference with parental custody.