Jean P. Brabec, 57, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at the Washington County Hospital, Washington.

A graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Greenleaf.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; brothers, John (Kay) McGrath, Greenleaf; Dwight (Priscilla) McGrath, Missouri Valley, IA; her dog, Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial is established to CCARE Animal Rescue and Education, Clay Center, KS and contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, Washington, Kansas.