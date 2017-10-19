Elizabeth Dunn, 86 died October 14, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on November 1, 1930 in the Fact community in Clay County, the daughter of Arthur and Sarah (Henry) Lloyd. Elizabeth married John “Jack” Dunn on May 14, 1951. Elizabeth worked as a nurse’s aide at the Clay Center Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed working in her flower beds and running the concession stand at ballgames. Jack preceded her in death on October 12, 2016. Elizabeth was a member of the Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church, Fact Ladies Aide and the Animous Club. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gladys Bouton; brothers, Ellsworth and Blaine Lloyd and a daughter in law.

Survivors:

Daughter: Kathy and husband Tim Burger, Clay Center, KS

Son: Kevin Dunn, Idana, KS

Daughter: Sharon and husband Kim Clark, Idana, KS

Son: Mike Dunn, Clifton, KS

7 Grandchildren and 5 Great-grandchildren

Funeral Services: Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 10:30AM at the Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Daniel Hemken

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Tuesday, October 17, 2017 from 3-8PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church or Meadowlark Hospice c/o the funeral home

