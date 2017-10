Salina Police are investigating a vehicle burglary.

A 1997 Toyota Tacoma, parked in front of a residence on the 2300 block of Georgetown, was broken into sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Oct 17 and 10 a.m. on Oct. 18. Police say that a Microsoft Surface Book and an Alienware Laptop were stolen from the vehicle.

The total estimated loss was $11,000.