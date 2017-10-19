Dorothy Jean Skelton, 92, of McPherson, Ks., passed away at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 while in the company of family members, at Rossville Health and Rehabilitation Center, Rossville, Kansas.

Dorothy was born in Larned, Kansas on June 23, 1925, a daughter of Matilda May (Nolan) and George Allen Yeager.

Dorothy attended grammar school at Ash Valley, 14 miles from Larned, Kansas. She attended and graduated from Larned High School, Larned, Kansas. She then attended Hays College, Hays, Kansas.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church McPherson, Ks, where she was a member of the Ladies Circle.

Dorothy was a homemaker and worked as a secretary for the Larned Extension Office, was a Med Aide for the Cedars Health Care Center, and worked at the McPherson Museum for 12 years.

She was a member of AARP; 7-11 EHU, Hutchinson, Kansas; Sunflower EHU; Meals on Wheels, Cub Scouts at Rozel, Kansas; assisted with Girl Scouts in Hutchinson, Kansas and was a Bible School Teacher in Rozel, Kansas. Dorothy enjoyed classic music and listening to Lawrence Welk, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Dorothy Jean Yeager was united in marriage to Russell Edwin Skelton on July 25, 1948 at Radium, Kansas. Russell died on August 28, 2012.

She is survived by her children Susan Kay Geren, of McPherson, Kansas, Bryce Abner Skelton, and his wife Karol, of Topeka, Kansas; and Sally Anne Young, of Salem, Oregon; 6 grandchildren, Andy Geren, Ray Geren (Kate), Tammy Geren, Jeremy Bowers (Tori), Myriah Clark (Justin), Jessica Kirk; 8-great-grandchildren – Alisyn Bowers, Jack Bowers, Katrinia Nova, Adam Delort, Jacob Fasse, James Fasse, Keiran Clark, Lillah Geren; other relatives and a host of friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Russel Edwin Skelton, her sister, Rowena Agnes Yeager; and brother, Charles Allen Yeager.

Services to be announced at a later date.

Final resting place will be at the Larned Cemetery, Larned, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church or Arthritis Foundation or Meals On Wheels and can be sent in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid St.; McPherson, Ks. 67460.