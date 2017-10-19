Hillsboro – Darlene Schmidt, 82, died October 17, 2017 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita. She was born March 27, 1935 to Herman and Kathryn (Hildebrand) Klaassen in Hutchinson. She married Malvin Schmidt October 4, 1953 in Hillsboro. Survivors include: husband Malvin Schmidt of Hillsboro; sons, Jerry Schmidt of Salina, Leroy Schmidt of McPherson, Kelly (Jean) Schmidt of Friday Harbor, Washington; daughter, Malvina Schmidt of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Dale Klaassen; sisters, Joyce Graber and Ima Elwell; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at The Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church officiated by Pastor Loyal Martin. Interment 10:00 a.m. Saturday at The Hillsboro MB Church cemetery. Family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to M.B. Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

Share this:



Tweet

