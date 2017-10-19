Carolyn Frances Thompson, 82, of Sterling, passed away October 16, 2017 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born November 20, 1934 in Fleming, CO, the daughter of Tony and Frances Pimple Becker. She has resided in Sterling since 1979, formerly of Cambridge, NE. Carolyn was a homemaker. On April 15, 1953, Carolyn was united in marriage with Vaughn L. Thompson in Sterling, Colorado. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2009. She is also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deanna Jo Thompson; grandson, Justin Lewis; granddaughter, Amber Newcomb; three brothers, Harold, Louie, and Richard Becker; and sister, Jeannie Lechman. She is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Thompson of Sterling, KS, and Keith Thompson and Tammy Lackey of Sterling; four daughters, Karen Lewis of Sterling, Judy Mousel of Lincoln, NE, Dixie and Dan Ernst of Lincoln, NE; and Lois Thompson of Sterling; brother, Pete Becker of Greeley, CO; nineteen grandchildren; and thirty-five great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 20, 2017 at the United Methodist Church, Sterling with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial will be at the Sterling Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 19, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to the Sterling Public Library or Bear Cub Backers in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

