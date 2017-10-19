The Salina Post

4 Dickinson County teens hospitalized after crash into hay bales

DICKINSON COUNTY — Four teens were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 GMC truck driven by Benjamin J. Shafer, 18, Abilene, was traveling at 2400 Road and Eden Road three miles West of Abilene.

The driver failed to stop at the T intersection and drove into hay bales that were in a field.

Shafer and passengers Angel G. Garcia, 17; Hayden J. Ricker, 16; and Emma E. Allen, 15, all of Abilene were transported to Memorial Hospital. Garcia was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.
