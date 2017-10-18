Saline County ‘Strategic Doing’ set for November 8

Saline County residents are encouraged to attend a public brainstorming session to discuss ideas for sustainable, strategic community improvement projects. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 8, at Ell-Saline High School, 414 E Anderson St., Brookville.

Hosted by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation and the Greater Salina Community Foundation, this is the first in a series of four “Strategic Doing” meetings that will guide Saline County through the process of prioritizing, planning and implementing community improvement projects in a short timeframe. Funding for these strategic projects will be provided by the Hansen Foundation over the next five years.

Residents from all Saline County communities are invited, including business owners, farmers, ranchers, government officials, educators, clergy, students, retired persons, young professionals, volunteers, health officials, stay-at-home parents and all others who have a passion for growth and a rich quality of life throughout Saline County.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. To reserve your space, please register at http://gscf.org/event/strategicdoing.