Salina man with Barton Co. warrant arrested during domestic

Salina Police were called to a physical domestic early this morning that ended with the arrest of a 25-year-old Salina man.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that police were called to the 1300 block of East North at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 regarding a domestic dispute that had turned physical.

When authorities arrived, the female victim reported that the suspect ran out the back door. Capt. Forrester said that moments later an officer found him hiding under a futon.

Capt. Forrester said that the suspect gave police the fake name, Alex Johnson before officers found paperwork with his real name, Alex Larussa. He then confirmed that was his name.

The officer then determined that Larussa had an outstanding warrant out of Barton County for aggravated robbery.

Great Bend Patrol Lt. Scott Bieberle said that he could not provide much information on the case because it is currently with the county attorney. He was able to say that the warrant stems from an incident that occurred on Sept. 9 on the 900 block of Quivira.

After authorities in Great Bend were unable to make contact with Larussa, the case was sent to the county attorney who issued the warrant.