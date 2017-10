Salina Police are investigating damage to a front end loader.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that a CB Trucking employee discovered the two broken windows on the Komatsu front-end loader at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Authorities say that the suspect used a rock to break the two windows sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. on Oct 17.

The Lincoln-based company estimated the damage $1,000.