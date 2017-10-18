New life-size Carry Nation sculpture might intimidate Kansas drinkers

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita is getting a life-size statue of ax-wielding prohibitionist Carry Nation who once trashed a hotel bar in the city’s downtown.

The Wichita City Council accepted a donation of the bronze statue on Tuesday. It will be placed somewhere in the vicinity of Eaton Place. The apartment building was once known as The Carey Hotel. Nation famously attacked it in 1900 as part of her crusade to rid the nation of alcohol.

The bronze statue stands 6 feet tall, the actual height of Nation. Her name was originally spelled “Carrie,” but she changed it to Carry A. Nation believing she was ordained to “carry a nation” to sobriety.

The city says the donors are the statue’s sculpture, artist Babs Mellor, and J. Eric Engstrom.