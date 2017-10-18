Man who helped abduct and kill Kansas girl up for parole

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man who helped kidnap a 9-year-old girl in Wichita and help her killer is up for parole for the fourth time.

The Prisoner Review Board is taking comments Wednesday in Derby on the parole bids of 54-year-old Donald Wacker and 16 other prison inmates. Wacker was convicted of helping Doil Lane kidnap Nancy Shoemaker near her south Wichita home on July 30, 1990.

After the abduction, the men drove Nancy to a Sumner County field where Lane raped her and strangled her with a belt. Her body was found more than six months later.

Nancy’s father, Bo Shoemaker, said Tuesday that the “goal” is to keep Wacker in prison. Shoemaker’s family lives in Florida but traveled to Wichita for the hearing.