KBI investigating death of 1-year-old Kansas girl

GRANT COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ulysses Police Department are conducting an investigation into the death of a 1-year-old from Ulysses, Kansas.

According to a media release from the KBI, just before noon on Sunday, 12-month-old Mia Garay was taken to Bob Wilson Memorial Grant County Hospital in Ulysses by a family member. When the child arrived she was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Efforts by medical personnel to revive Garay were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced dead at approximately 12:20 p.m.

An autopsy was performed, though the final autopsy report is pending.

Authorities released no additional details.