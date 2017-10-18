Kansas man hospitalized after Ottawa Co. crash with a semi

OTTAWA COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Wednesday in Ottawa County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy Silverado driven by Wyatt James Cumberland, 22, Miltonvale, was northbound on 170th Road two miles south of Bennington. The driver slowed for a vehicle making a right turn into a private drive.

After the vehicle completed the turn, the Silverado went left of center and was struck by a semi.

Cumberland was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center. The semi driver Merle D. Leners, 76, Salina, was not injured. Cumberland was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

