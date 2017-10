RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO — A woman from Kansas is in custody in Huntsville, Missouri after an arrest Tuesday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Just after 8p.m., Danielle J. Harvey, 26, was jailed on a felony fugitive warrant in connection with the alleged charge of parental kidnapping of a minor child, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.

She is being held without bond awaiting extradition to Kansas.