Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Lucy

Species Dog
Breed Coonhound/Mix
Age 8 months 1 day
Gender Female
Size Large
Color Brown/Black
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 10/13/2017
Adoption Price $150.00

Lucky Charms

Species Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age 4 months 27 days
Gender Male
Size Small
Color White/Grey
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Cat Room
Intake Date 10/10/2017
Adoption Price $25.00

Chance

Species Dog
Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix
Age 4 years 25 days
Gender Male
Size Large
Color Blond
Spayed/Neutered  
Declawed No
Housetrained Unknown
Location Large Dog Kennel
Intake Date 10/9/2017

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

