Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

Species Dog Breed Coonhound/Mix Age 8 months 1 day Gender Female Size Large Color Brown/Black Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Large Dog Kennel Adoption Price $150.00

Species Cat Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age 4 months 27 days Gender Male Size Small Color White/Grey Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Room Adoption Price $25.00

Species Dog Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age 4 years 25 days Gender Male Size Large Color Blond Spayed/Neutered Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Large Dog Kennel

All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.