Featured pets at the Salina Animal Shelter

|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Coonhound/Mix
|Age
|8 months 1 day
|Gender
|Female
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Brown/Black
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|10/13/2017
|Adoption Price
|$150.00
|Species
|Cat
|Breed
|Domestic Shorthair/Mix
|Age
|4 months 27 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Small
|Color
|White/Grey
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Cat Room
|Intake Date
|10/10/2017
|Adoption Price
|$25.00
|Species
|Dog
|Breed
|Retriever, Labrador/Mix
|Age
|4 years 25 days
|Gender
|Male
|Size
|Large
|Color
|Blond
|Spayed/Neutered
|Declawed
|No
|Housetrained
|Unknown
|Location
|Large Dog Kennel
|Intake Date
|10/9/2017
All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.
For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.
All pets are spayed and neutered.
Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.