Car involved in hit-and-run later reported stolen

A car that was involved in a hit-and-run accident early Tuesday morning was reported stolen by the owner later that day, according to Salina Police.

At around 2:25 a.m. on Oct 17, a witness reported seeing a Volvo S80 hit his 1999 Dodge Stratus that was parked on the 2100 block of Meadowlark Lane. The reporting party said that a white male then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Salina Police determined that the Volvo belonged to 32-year-old Tucker Weese, of Salina, but they were unable to make contact with him after the accident.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that at about 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, Weese called to report that his 2007 Volvo was stolen from his residence on the 1400 block of Crescent. Weese told police that he had left the key fob in the vehicle.

Authorities say that the Volvo sustained heavy front-end damage. Capt. Forrester said that the parked Stratus was struck hard enough to turn the vehicle completely around.

Police are still investigating the incident.