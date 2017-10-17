​​THURSDAY NIGHT NOTES:

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT OAKLAND RAIDERS

October 19, 2017

Week 7 begins on Thursday night (8:25 PM ET, CBS/NFLN/Amazon Prime) with an AFC West battle as the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Stadium. The Chiefs and Raiders meet for the 117th time in series history (including the postseason), with Kansas City leading the all-time series, 62-52-2. The Chiefs have won five consecutive meetings against the Raiders.

Kansas City enters Week 6 atop the AFC with a 5-1 record. Chiefs quarterback ALEX SMITH leads the NFL with a 119.2 passer rating and has 12 touchdown passes without an interception this season, tied with RANDALL CUNNINGHAM (12 in 1998) for the most touchdown passes without an interception through a team’s first six games of a season. Kansas City rookie running back KAREEM HUNT leads the NFL with 885 scrimmage yards (630 rushing, 255 receiving) and is the only rookie in NFL history with at least 100 scrimmage yards in each of his team’s first six games of a season. Oakland wide receiver MICHAEL CRABTREE had a touchdown catch in the Raiders’ Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Crabtree ties for third in the NFL with five touchdown catches this season and has 22 touchdown receptions since 2015, tied for the third-most in the league over that span. Raiders defensive end KHALIL MACK, who had a sack and a forced fumble in the last meeting, has 30 sacks since 2015, the most in the NFL over that span.

For the Week 7 Chiefs-Raiders capsule, click here.