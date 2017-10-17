Salina Project SEARCH Plans Information Meeting

The information meeting will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017 in conference rooms 6 and 7 at Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC), 6:00 p.m.

“High school students with disabilities and their parents are invited to learn more about this unique program,” said Ardis Bryan, instructor at Project SEARCH, Salina Regional Health Center. Project SEARCH is a business-based work skills training program for young adults with disabilities to learn the skills necessary to gain and retain employment.

“One of our biggest challenges is to connect this opportunity with the people who are eligible to participate,” explained Bryan. The interns at Project SEARCH SRHC have an authentic workforce experience with all the supports in place to ensure success. Applications are now being accepted for the 2018-19 class and are due December 20, 2017. Application, information and video are located here.

Salina’s Project SEARCH has served a total of 53 students since it began in the fall of 2011, and is considered a success. Twenty-six worksites within 22 departments at SRHC have hosted an Intern for on-the-job training.