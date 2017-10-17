Salina man in custody for shooting occupied house, car

Police say that 25-year-old Kevin Rivers narrowly missed hitting several people when he discharged a firearm in town Friday afternoon.

Capt. Paul Forrester said that officers were called to the 400 block of Baker at around 4:30 p.m. Friday after a female witness reported hearing three gunshots. She also told police that she saw an extended cab pickup and a man on foot, later identified as Rivers, leave the area.

According to authorities, Rivers fired three shots from a semi-automatic handgun at 18-year-old Robert Hudson and 17-year-old Keenan Pancost, who passed by in the pickup.

The pickup was not hit but two of the bullets struck houses- one occupied by six people, including four children. The other bullet hit an occupied passing car, breaking out the rear window. Capt. Forrester said that a man doing yard work reported hearing a bullet pass overhead. Authorities found evidence of the bullet impact a few feet from where he reported hearing it pass.

Salina police located Rivers a few blocks away, near the corner of Ninth and Washington. They also recovered the handgun, which had been dumped in a yard. The investigation revealed that the handgun had been reported stolen in Ottawa County.

Rivers was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon, six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building, possession of stolen property and felony obstruction.