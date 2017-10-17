Rose A. Caron, age 100, entered into rest on, October 9, 2017 at Sunset Nursing Home, Concordia, Kansas. Rose was born on August 22, 1917 in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Rose married Clifford L. Caron and he preceded her in death 1963.

Rose was a homemaker and a Nurse’s Aide in Concordia area. She was also involved in the Moose Lodge and VFW women’s Auxiliary both of Concordia.

Survivors include her son, Ron Caron (Bev), Concordia, KS.; 2 daughters, Mary Lou Allen (Larry), Gooding, ID.; Margie Tremblay (Richard), Topeka, KS; daughter-in-law, Janet Weber (Ivan), Concordia, KS.; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her, parents, husband, Cliff, 2 sons, Jack and Dean Caron, a daughter, Avis Hulett, 2 brothers, Paul and Carl Hansen, 1 sister, Jenny Grabast.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 12, 2017 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ostermann officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Clyde.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Sunset Home, Inc. or Brantford Covenant Church in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home Concordia.