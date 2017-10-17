Police believe murder suspect is near south-central Kansas

KANSAS CITY ‑Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and believe a suspect may be in south-central Kansas including the Wichita area, according to a media release.

On April 30, Isabell Addison, 18, was driving in the area of Blue Parkway and Cleveland in Kansas City when her car was shot while stopped at the intersection. She died at the scene. Anton Hunter has been charged in her murder but is not in custody.

Jackson County courts have issued an arrest warrant for Hunter for Murder in the second degree, Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of A Weapon (UUW), and leaving the scene of a shooting, regarding Addison’s death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.