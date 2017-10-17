Myrna Jean Steinbrock, 93, Minneapolis, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 11, 2017. She was born July 22, 1924 in Minneapolis to Alvin and Mae (Freeman) Muller.

Myrna attended school in Minneapolis and was a 1942 graduate of Minneapolis High School. She was married to Fred B. Steinbrock on April 12, 1947. Myrna was a faithful and active member of the Community Bible Church in Minneapolis. She enjoyed going to church when she was able and enjoyed and loved her church family very much. Myrna was in charge of the prayer chain for many years. She helped in many other areas of the church also. She really enjoyed helping with the children in the AWANA program as a listener. Church and faith were a big part of her life. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3201 in Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mae; husband, Fred, in 1998; son, Donald Steinbrock in 2015; granddaughter, Lori Ann Kay; five brothers, Alvin Jr, Leslie, Theodore, Arthur, and Loren; and one sister, Phyllis Brookhouser.

Survivors are her children, Diana and Larry Kay of Mounds, Oklahoma, Dana Steinbrock of Abilene, and Susan and Greg Cox of Abilene; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held next summer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Bible Church, 929 N. Rothsay, Minneapolis, KS 67467.