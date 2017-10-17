Merlin L. Sampson, 80, passed away Saturday, October 14th, in Solomon. He was born March 31, 1937 in Industry, the son of Merle and Mildred (Housel) Sampson. Growing up in the Longford area, Merlin attended local schools and graduated from Longford High School with the class of 1955. After school, he entered business with his father in the Sampson and Sons Soil Conservation business. After selling the business in the early nineties and moving to the Solomon community, Merlin was employed by the Lincoln Township. In 2011, he married his longtime friend, Cynthia Ummel. All of their married life was spent in Solomon. Merlin enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He was a member of the New Trail Fellowship and the Army National Guard. Merlin is preceded in death by three infant sisters.

He is survived by: wife, Cynthia of Solomon; two daughters, Kathy (Gail) Shanks of Kansas City, Missouri and Deb (Benny) Wallace of Clay Center; three sons, Michael (Denise) Sampson of Des Moines, Iowa, Jay (Lauri) Ummel of Ness City and Jerry (Amber) Ummel of Collinsville, Oklahoma; eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a brother, Gary (Sherlyn) Sampson of Loveland, Colorado.

The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, October 28th, from the New Trail Fellowship, 2373 Fair Road, with Pastor Stan Norman officiating. Private family inurnment will take place later. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to service time the day of the service. The family suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the New Trail Fellowship or Dickinson County Hospice. They may be left at the church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410

