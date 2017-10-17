Marcine Ryan, 95, passed away Wednesday, October 11th, in Abilene. She was born March 1, 1922 in Clay Center, the daughter of Clyde W. and Cecil (Richardson) Haden. Growing up in Clay Center, Marcine attended local schools. On October 22, 1941, she was married to G.E. Ryan. all of their married live was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death May 21, 1993. She had been employed by civil service, Viola’s RHV and was “the shoe lady” at Viola Shoe Store before retiring in 1983. Marcine was a member the Abilene First Christian Church and VFW Auxiliary. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, six brothers, nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation. A graveside memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, October 28th, at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Jason Kohler officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Abilene First Christian Church or Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.