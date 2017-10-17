Man arrested for lewd behavior in backyard

Salina Police arrested 54-year-old Glenn Gibson Sunday afternoon after a woman reported that he was masturbating in her backyard.

The 29-year-old witness, who lives on the 400 block of Baker, called authorities and her neighbor when she discovered a man fondling himself in her backyard at around 2 p.m. Sunday. The neighbor ran the suspect off before police arrived.

The woman told police that the man had been causing problems in the neighborhood for several weeks. She also knew that he went by Glenn.

Capt. Forrester said that an officer was able to identify Gibson and made contact with him at his residence on the 500 block of South 11th shortly after the incident was reported.

Gibson was arrested for lewd behavior.