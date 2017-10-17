Lillian L. Minnick

HERINGTON – Lill was born October 25, 1933, in Herington, the daughter of George J. and Alice A. (Schlauger) Sauer. She departed this life on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at the Via Christi Village in Manhattan.

She married Gerald “Jerry” Price in 1969, and divorced within a year but they would remain very close friends. They enjoyed being with many of the same friends and family members and going to certain places together. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2016.

Lill enjoyed working, playing cards, and bowling. She went to work in her late teens at the Dutch Lunch, and later on to the Walnut Bar, and the D & M Lounge. She owned and operated the Spot from 1968 through 2005. She was a faithful member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She had a photographic memory and could remember all her close friends birth dates and her appointments. She graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1951.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers; Laurence “PeeWee or Butch” Sauer on Nov. 19, 2012, George “Peanuts” Sauer in 1972; and her parents.

Lill is survived by her close personal friends; Larry and Karla Mann of Herington; two sister in laws Joan Sauer of Florida, Judy of Oklahoma; three nieces; and two nephews.

Memorial graveside services will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 20th, 2017, at the Sunset Hill Cemetery with Pastor Colleen Teeuwe, officiating.

Memorial Contributions are to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Via Christi Village of Manhattan; and they may be sent to the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.