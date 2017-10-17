LaVerna R. “Vernie” Hess was born July 27, 1939 in Newton, Kansas the daughter of Niels J. and Mary Ethel (Wilber) Madsen. Vernie grew up in the Peabody community graduating from Peabody High School.

On July 27, 1956 she was united in marriage to Joe D. Hess in Peabody. Eventually settling in Abilene where Vernie worked as a secretary in the corporate office of Duckwall-Alco for 22 years before retiring.

Mrs. Hess passed away Friday, October 13, 2017 at the Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She is survived by her loving husband Joe of the home; daughters Brenda Mohamed and her husband Amr of Bullhead City, Arizona, Dr. Rhonda Johnson and her husband Peter of Abilene, Cheri Hess of Tazewell, Virginia, Julie Rowe and her husband Randy of Salina, Kansas; son Andrew Hess and his wife Jennifer of Abilene; sister Eddie and her husband Robert Hiebert of Abilene; eight grandchildren Lori, Megan, Drew, Jason, Jenna, Claudia, Parker, Carson; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Walt, Stan, Lawrence, Bob, Willard, Earl, Art; and her sister Martha.

Funeral services for Vernie will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at the Emmanuel Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Gordon McClure officiating. Her final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Methodist Church or to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.