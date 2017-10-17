Kansas man in custody after 7-hour standoff with police

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following standoff at a home.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 1014 E. 27th Street in Lawrence in reference to a sound of gunshots call, according to a media release.

While en route to the call, officers learned the person calling in the report was reporting he was the one firing rounds.

The caller made threats to harm responding officers as well as residents in the area. Officers worked to quickly establish a perimeter on the residence and to evacuate area residents, primarily using the rescue vehicle.

After more than 7 hours, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the suspect exited the residence armed with a firearm. Tactical officers deployed multiple different less-lethal weapons to gain compliance from the suspect, who was taken into custody at 12:46 a.m.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the arrest and to receive a mental health evaluation. Possible charges are not known at this time. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Police did not release the name of the suspect.