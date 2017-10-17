Game 7

9/9 Oklahoma at K-State

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2017

Kickoff: 3 p.m.

Location: Manhattan, Kan.

Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000)

Series: Oklahoma leads, 74-19-4

TV: FOX

Gus Johnson (Play-by-Play)

Joel Klatt (Analyst)

Jenny Taft (Sidelines)

Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com

Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play)

Stan Weber (Analyst)

Matt Walters (Sidelines)

Sirius Satellite Radio Ch. 81, XM Channel 81

National Radio: Touchdown Radio

Twitter Updates: @kstatesports, @kstate_gameday, @KStateFB

K-STATE HOSTS NINTH-RANKED OKLAHOMA SATURDAY ON FOX

Kansas State looks to shake off a 26-6 loss to No. 6 TCU on Saturday as the Wildcats continue Big 12 Conference play at home against the ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Saturday’s game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, which kicks at 3 p.m., will be shown nationally on FOX with Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst) and Jenny Taft (sideline) on the call. The game can also be heard across the 40-station K-State Sports Network with Wyatt Thompson (play-by-play), former K-State quarterback Stan Weber (analyst) and Matt Walters (sidelines) calling the action. Coverage will also be available on Touchdown Radio, SiriusXM channel 81 in addition to the TuneIn app. Live stats are available at kstatesports.com, while Twitter updates (@ kstate_gameday, @KStateFB) will all be a part of the coverage.