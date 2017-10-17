Jeffrey A. Harris, 54, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. He was born Sept. 28, 1963, in Wichita to Gerald and Sue Harris. He married Tamara Fager on Sept. 1, 1990.

Jeff owned and operated Precision Machine & Welding since 1992. He spent many years traveling worldwide as he sold the PMW Wheeltrackers he designed and patented. Jeff also owned and operated GymWorks LLC, providing gymnastics equipment for meets throughout Kansas. He was a partner in Nu Image Audio LLC. Jeff enjoyed riding motorcycles and aquaponic gardening and was an avid bow hunter. One of his greatest joys was the amazing fireworks display he put on every Fourth of July for his friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Tamara, of the home; father, Gerald, of Merritt Island, Fla.; children, Randi Peterson (Charles), of Ocean Park, Wash., and Madeline Harris and Sophia Harris, both of Salina; siblings, Cindy Holovach (Kevin), of Fort Worth, Texas, Lori Bianchini, of Hillsboro, Ore., Tammy Harris, of Oviedo, Fla., and Ravelo Harris, of Salina; and grandson, Caden Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue.

Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 122 N. Eighth St., Salina.

Memorials may be made to USD 408 (Marion High School) for a scholarship being established in his name or to Salina Family YMCA Gymnastics Program, in care of Ryan Mortuary 137 N. Eighth St., Salina 67401.